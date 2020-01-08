Two Eastern Gateway Community College top administrators placed on leave

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Two top administrators for Eastern Gateway Community College have been placed on leave.

An email was sent out on Tuesday to all staff members about President Dr. Jimmie Bruce and Vice President and Chief of Staff James Miller.

The email also said Chief Financial Officer Mike Geoghegan will take on additional duties for now.

No further information was given, but details will be released as to why the two were put on administrative leave at a Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 15.

President Jimmie Bruce

7News affiliate station WKBN reached out to Bruce and is waiting for a response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter