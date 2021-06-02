Two Jefferson County men indicted on felony animal abuse charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — (WTRF) Two Jefferson County men were indicted on felony animal abuse charges today in the Wintersville lower court according to authorities.

The men indicted are Michael Aspinall and Jason Aspinall.

The charges stem from the two allegedly committing animal abuse on March 7 according to court documents.

Jason and Michael Aspinall allegedly left 8 animals in cages at their abandoned Wintersville home.

Seven of the animals died: one Doberman Pinscher named Lucky survived.

Jason and Michael Aspinall were each indicted on one felony count of Abandoning Animals and five felony counts of Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animals.

