Local fire departments donate equipment for a good cause

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The Bethany Volunteer Fire Department and the Wheeling Fire Department were kind enough to donate their old firefighting gear for a good cause.

Everything from their old turnout gear to air tanks and masks to emergency medical supplies and electronic equipment were given to Amedica USA, a nonprofit disaster relief organization that has been in existence for six years now.

The nonprofit focuses on sending the used fire equipment to Central America, predominantly Guatemala, because of how dangerous that region is when it comes to natural disasters.

There’s an organization in the U.S. called the National Fire Protection Association which regulates how old equipment can be here. It doesn’t matter if it sits on the shelf. Once it gets to a certain age, usually about ten years, it can no longer be used by firefighters here, but if it’s still usable it makes excellent donation for those firefighters in Guatemala who have literally nothing. Neale Brown, President, Amedica USA

The equipment will be taken to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and then shipped to Guatemala.

Once the equipment arrives in Guatemala, Amedica volunteers will work with the firefighters for several months to make sure the first responders can use the equipment safely and effectively.