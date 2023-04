**UPDATE** Officials have cleared the scene at Weirton Kroger, no bomb was found

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Two Kroger stores have been evacuated according to officials in Brooke and Jefferson counties.

Officials have reported that two separate Kroger locations have received pipe bomb threats.

The Weirton Kroger has been evacuated and is awaiting the arrival of a bomb dog.

7News is on route to the scene. Stay tuned for more details.