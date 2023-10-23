WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The National VH1 Save the Music Foundation has made its impact right here in the Ohio Valley.

Their goal is to help communities reach their fullest potential by supporting the arts – specifically music.

A very exciting day for Ohio County Schools as two middle school band programs received $40,000 worth of band instruments, music stands and other musical education supplies to help students develop and grow their love for the arts.

Triadelphia Middle School students all gathered in their gymnasium with built up excitement as they waited for a big announcement!

They are the recipients of a VH1 Save the Music grant!

This means their band program will be getting $40,000 worth of instruments.

Their band will be getting 8 flutes, 11 clarinets, 6 trumpets, 4 trombones, 3 alto saxophones and a percussion line.

Additionally, the school will get free music stands and carriers.

Randall Reid-Smith, Governor Jim Justices Curator for West Virginia’s Department of Arts, Culture and History gathered along with Delegate Diana Winzenreid and Senator Laura Wakim Chapman to share the big news with the students.

The governor always tells me if we’re going to build a future in our state, we have to build the future of these kids. We have to help them with their academics. We have to have strong academics, strong athletics and strong arts and this is one of the ways we do this is through this grant [VH1 Save the Music].” Randall Reid-Smith | Curator, West Virginia’s Department of Arts, Culture and History

Chief Program Officer for Save the Music Foundation, Chicho Feindler, was also in attendance at the presentation and said West Virginia is always a top priority for the foundation.

When asked why, she said the state administrators have continuously been passionate about preserving and promoting the importance of the arts.

Warwood Middle School was the other recipient of this year’s grant. Now every middle school in Ohio County has been a VH1 Save the Music Program recipient.