(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was a trial that captured the attention of the Ohio Valley, and even other parts of the country.

Former local athlete, WVU Mountaineer and current NFL Player Josh Sills was on trial for rape and kidnapping.

Josh Sills Trial and Verdict: Josh Sills found not guilty of rape and kidnapping

After a five-day trial, Sills was found NOT GUILTY on all counts.

The alleged incident happened in 2019.

Sills did not take the stand in his own defense and the victim in the case did not testify.

Instead the court heard from her cousin, a forensic expert and other officials.

“He gets his life back. I think that he’ll be on an airplane tomorrow or perhaps tonight to Philadelphia and be back with the Philadelphia Eagles… and be able to move on with his life with his family. And you know, be able to participate in football and build a career.” A. Steven Dever | Defense Attorney

After the verdict, Sills thanked the jury and his family and said “I’ve done nothing wrong”.

A murder trial in Ohio County ended with a guilty verdict.

William Carmen found guilty on all charges in murder of Anorah Schostag

A jury found William Carmen guilty of the 2021 murder of Anorah Schostag in Mozart.

Carmen was also convicted of burglary, robbery and gross child neglect.

“The verdict represents the result of justice. It represents excellent police work and I think the city of Wheeling should be very proud of its police department…It was an emotional toll on the whole courtroom and the jury as well, and I think the jury is to be commended for their hard work. They paid attention from day 1 through the end and they are to be commended as well. This is why our system of justice works.” Shawn Turak | Ohio County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

The jury recommended Carmen serve a life sentence without parole.

Major news in education in West Virginia this week as Alderson Broaddus University announced it’s closing, just weeks before the new semester was to start.

Bethany College welcomes students of closed West Virginia school

Several other institutions said they would welcome A-B’s students, including Bethany College.

Bethany said it’s ready to offer students a faster transfer process and to meet 100 percent of demonstrated financial need.

The school would also honor any previous credits with a C grade or better.

In addition, Alderson Broaddus students unable to cancel their housing lease would be given free housing at Bethany for one semester.

It’s been a highly anticipated new route of travel, and we finally know when the Wellsburg Bridge will be open to traffic.

When will it finally open? Wellsburg Bridge update meeting might hold the answer

Officials and law enforcement from Brilliant and Wellsburg met with the contracting company this week.

Tentatively, the bridge will have an opening ceremony in September.

Wellsburg’s mayor says only finishing touches remain….like re-surfacing adding guardrails and other small details.

On the same week he’s enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Warwood’s own Chuck Howley is receiving an honor from the place he grew up.

City Council approves renaming of ballpark after local NFL Hall of Fame legend

Howley was an all-pro linebacker for the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s also the only player from a losing Super Bowl team to be named MVP.

Howley was officially inducted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.