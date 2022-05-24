Two men were arrested in Louisiana for an illegal transport of a house.

Deputies in Louisiana say this has been an ongoing situation and the owner of the house.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Tony Domingue (male, 46 years old) was instructed and warned by Sheriff’s Office Officials that proper permits needed to be acquired from Iberia Parish Government to move the house.

According to the Department, Domingue refused and deputies say the house was moved with many mailboxes, road signs and trees were damaged in the process. As well as, hitting power lines and poles causing 695 CLECO customers to be without power for several hours.

IPSO Deputies arrived to find an abandoned truck, trailer and house blocking the 400 block of Berard Road.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects are arrested them on the following charges:

Tony Dominque:

Violation Parish Ordinance, Obstruction of Highway Commerce, Criminal Damage to Property.

Nico Comeaux (male, 32 years old)

Violation Parish Ordinance Obstruction of Highway Commerce Criminal Damage to Property

Both men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and bond was set at $125,000.00 each. Additional charges are pending.