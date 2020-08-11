Two Moundsville residents arrested after being found unresponsive in Wetzel County

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two people are now facing charges after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Wetzel County Sheriff Mike Koontz said his deputy responded to a report of two people in a vehicle on Big Run Road on Monday.

Those two were identified as 42-year-old James W. Gray and 18-year-old Elizabeth Kittle, both from Moundsville.

Authorities said the two were traveling from Moundsville in a Jeep, when they wrecked, and ran to a hunting camp on Wiley Fork Road. They then stole another vehicle from that camp.

Multiple stolen items as well as drugs and cash were found in both vehicles.

Sheriff Koontz said Kittle is charged with grand larceny and possession of meth. She is currently in the Northern Regional Jail.

Gray was life flighted to a Morgantown hospital with injuries from the earlier accident. He is charged with accessory to grand larceny.

No photo of Gray has been made available at this time.

The case is still under investigation by Deputy Bordenkircher, with other charges pending.

