Two people from Pennsylvania arrested on drug and child neglect charges in West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Pennsylvania are facing multiple charges out of Fayette County.

Darrell Foster and Yazmien Barlow were arrested on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 by the Fayetteville Police Department after they conducted a routine traffic stop. When Ptlm. C Johnston pulled them over, he saw two infants in the back seat and smelt a strong sent of what was believed to be marijuana, coming from the car. The Officer then asked Barlow if there was any marijuana in the car and she handed over a bag with suspected weed in it.

Ptlm. Johnston asked Foster and Barlow to get out of the vehicle in order to search their car. Durng the search, a loaded handgun, two duffle bags with suspected marijuana in them, a compact rifle, and stolen handgun we found.

Foster and Barlow were arrested on multiple charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver, Child Neglect With Risk of Injury among others. They are being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash bond.