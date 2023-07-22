PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police announced, in a press release, that they were notified by Preston County 911 that a helicopter crash had occurred on July 21, around 11:20 a.m.

The crash occurred in the area of Caddell Mountain near Terra Alta, West Virginia.

WVSP Troopers were the first to arrive on-scene and began extricating the two occupants.

Officials say that one of the individuals could not be immediately removed. so Troopers remained with the second occupant until additional help arrived and could safely remove both occupants.

The occupants were then transported to Ruby Memorial and treated for minor injuries.

According to the report, Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979, Bell helicopter, crashed.

Troopers secured the scene until the FAA arrived and assumed control of the scene.

Further investigation will be conducted by the FAA, and any further inquiries related to the crash should be directed to the FAA.

This is an open and ongoing investigation, stick with 7News for further updates.