Two Sheriff’s Deputies receive national award

Being a law enforcement officer means being prepared for any situation.

For Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies Brandon Brooks and Walter Lesnett, their training on their department’s “Stop the Bleed” kit would be put to the test in a harrowing scene.

In April 2018, the deputies helped save Jennifer O’Hara’s life after she was shot in the arm.

Her arm was nearly severed below the shoulder due to her energy.

When Deputies Brooks and Lesnett arrived, they applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and stayed with her until she could be life-flighted to an area hospital.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the LifeFlight crew called him afterward. They said, if it wasn’t for his two deputies, the woman wouldn’t have made it.

Thanks to their heroic work, Deputies Brooks and Lesnett have been selected as honorable mentions for the 26th Annual TOP COPS Awards.

They’re the only two officers in West Virginia to be awarded this year.

“To receive this award is a once in a lifetime thing. It’s pretty momentous for my small life, but humbling at the same time,” Brooks said.

“We put the uniform on every day to come to work and do our job. It’s not something you really expect to receive an award for, so it’s definitely humbling. I mean DC is going to be pretty exciting,” Lesnett added.

TOP COPS is sponsored annually by the National Association of Police Organizations, which represents 241,000 law enforcement officers nationwide.

The 26th Annual TOP COPS Awards Dinner will be held in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, May 12.