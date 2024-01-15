WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Concerns on the U.S. border continue to rise, and two U.S. senators are sharing what they believe needs to happen regarding immigration policies and border security.

Every day thousands of migrants are fleeing to the United States border to seek protection from persecution, war, and other factors in their home country.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says the number of people crossing the border has never been seen before. She says during the month of December 12,000 people crossed over in one day and 302,000 throughout the entire month.

Senator Capito shares what she believes needs to happen to bring the numbers down.

”We need to make sure that we have deterrents at the border, that the cartels know that when people come, they’re going to be turned back, either back to Mexico or back to their home country.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – WV (R)

Many of the migrants crossing the border are doing so illegally by paying various cartels to help them.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says there are things that need to be done to stop allowing so much criminal activity at the border.

”We’ve got to send resources there. We need to give the police the authority they need. We’ve got to keep that from the criminal syndicates, from using people to do drug runs and trafficking of children in and making it so profitable for them to smuggle people across the border.” Sen. Sherrod Brown – OH (D)

Senator Capito says it will be challenging for her to support a bill if it does not meet the criteria necessary to lower the number of people coming into the United States.

”It will be difficult for me to vote for a supplemental bill that does not have good solid border security policy. Not more money at the issue. Policy changes that will deter what I think is a national security crisis, and it’s a humanitarian crisis.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – WV (R)

As major concerns continue to rise, both senators believe there needs to be a very big political change to secure the border.