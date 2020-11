JEFFERSON COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) –Ohio State Highway patrol confirmed to 7News a two vehicle crash has closed down US 22 in Jefferson County.

The accident happened in Hopedale near the area of County Road 13.

Motorists are advised to use SR 19 north to SR 151, SR 151 south back to U.S. 22 and reverse as a detour.

OSHP also confirmed there are two injuries of which the severity is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story so stay with 7News and our website WTRF.com for the latest.