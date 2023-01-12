COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and both are considered at-large by Columbus police.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled on Wednesday that the child’s death was a homicide due to blunt force trauma. The child was suffering severe head injuries, court records said, and the coroner noted the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse and not accidental.

Columbus police responded to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street on Monday at approximately 6:27 p.m. for a report of an infant not breathing. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m.

At the hospital, doctors told police the child had numerous broken bones, some of which had started healing, and that the right leg had an acute fracture. Court documents state that during interviews with detectives, both Dawson and March said they were not sure how the boy received so many injuries, saying the other three-year-old children in the home may have been the cause.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Dawson, March, or the infant, but said Dawson and March are considered at-large and that they may have left the Columbus area. March reportedly has ties to Michigan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).