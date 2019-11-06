Tyler County man arrested for battery

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We have an update on a story that has prompted many messages into the 7Newsroom.

Authorities in Tyler County are investigating an incident that led to an arrest last weekend.

According to a press release posted to Facebook by Tyler County Prosecuting Attorney D. Luke Furbee, 28-year-old Troy S. Morgan of Paden City was arrested Friday on misdemeanor offense of battery.

He was arraigned in magistrate court and released on bail.

A video surfaced online that allegedly shows Morgan beating another man.

Here is the full statement from the prosecutor:

On Monday, November 4, 2019, I became aware of an incident occurring on Friday, November 1, 2019, which led to the arrest of Troy S. Morgan, age 28, of Paden City. Mr. Morgan was charged on November 1, 2019 by Deputy Bryan Owens via a criminal complaint in Tyler County Magistrate Court with the misdemeanor offense of battery. He was admitted to bail after securing proper surety. Since Monday, November 4, 2019, I have become aware that this incident has become the subject of the modern-day phenomenon of social media advocacy and outrage. I respect the right to free speech and the right to criticize public officials for their official acts, including myself. Whether or not that criticism in any particular instance is informed or fair, however, is another matter and is for the public to judge as it sees fit. I will be informed and fair in making prosecutorial decisions in this matter, no matter what the consequences. Those decisions will not be made based on anything other than the facts, evidence, law, my professional judgment and reasonable input from those that have the legal right to have it considered. Although a charge was lodged against the defendant on Friday, November 1, 2019, the matter remains under investigation. The matter will be determined in a court of law, not on Facebook or in the media.

7News also spoke to Tyler County Sheriff Brian Weigle. He said his department will continue to investigate, but he stands by the prosecutor’s statement.

