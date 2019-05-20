Tyler County woman admits to threat against President Trump

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks about the deployment of 5G technology in the United States during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, April 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Taryn Corinne Henthorn, of Middlebourne, West Virginia, has admitted to threatening the President’s life.

Henthorn, age 25, pled guilty to one count of “Threatening to Kill the President of the United States.” Henthorn admitted to threatening to kill President Donald Trump in January 2019 in Tyler County.\

Henthorn faces up to five years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.