United States House of Representatives members have released a bill that would help with the baby formula shortage.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the $28 million Access to Baby Formula Act would allow beneficiaries of the WIC program to apply for vouchers for any type of baby formula.
The bill would also give the FDA funds to increase its staff to inspect the baby formula before it goes out to stores.
The bill also would try to prevent shortages from happening again.
Here are five things to know if you can’t find baby formula, according to Steven A. Abrams, MD, a pediatrician with the American Academy of Pediatrics:
- It is not safe to water down formula to stretch it out, you should always follow label instructions or those given to you by your pediatrician.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it advises parents and caregivers to not make or feed homemade infant formula to infants.
- Toddler formulas are not recommended for infants, but if you have no other choice, toddler formula is safe for a few days for babies who are close to one year of age.
- Parents and caregivers should avoid giving babies almond milk or other plant milks because they are often low in protein and minerals.
- For most babies, Dr. Abrams said it is okay to switch to any available formula, including store brands, unless your baby is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula such as Elecare (no store brand exists).