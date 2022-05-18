United States House of Representatives members have released a bill that would help with the baby formula shortage.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the $28 million Access to Baby Formula Act would allow beneficiaries of the WIC program to apply for vouchers for any type of baby formula.

The bill would also give the FDA funds to increase its staff to inspect the baby formula before it goes out to stores.

The bill also would try to prevent shortages from happening again.

Here are five things to know if you can’t find baby formula, according to Steven A. Abrams, MD, a pediatrician with the American Academy of Pediatrics: