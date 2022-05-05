Earlier this week, U.S Senator Josh Hawley said he plans to introduce legislation to end Disney’s copyright protections.

Hawley took to Twitter to let his feelings be known and his plan.

” For years, Disney has gotten special copyright protections from the federal government – allowing them to charge consumers more. Woke corporations shouldn’t get sweetheart deals. I’ll introduce legislation this week to end their special protections – enough is enough”

Since the tweet, Hawley has not gone into specifics on what details the legislation will contain.

The Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998 extended corporate copyright protection from 75 years to 95 years, keeping Mickey Mouse under Disney’s control until at least 2024. Disney is not the only company that has the protection order.