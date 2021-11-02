U.S. Senators, PETA demand answers on Fauci puppy experiment and torture claims

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — The things that were done to the helpless beagle puppies in an experiment funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) are beyond reprehensible. Reports say the puppies’ vocal cords were cut and the young dogs were placed in cages to be eaten alive by sand flies.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and several of his colleagues are demanding answers about Fauci’s involvement in these barbaric experiments, Rubio says on his webpage:

“U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rand Paul (R-KY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Susan Collins (R-ME) sent a letter requesting further information about the cruel and inhumane experiments conducted on beagle puppies under the supervision of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which involved severing the puppies’ vocal cords so they were unable to bark in pain.”

Here is an excerpt from the Senators’ letter:

“Dr. Fauci, we write to express deep concern about recent reports of inhumane experiments on beagle puppies conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the cost to taxpayers of $1.68 million,” the Senators wrote. “Even more troubling, this testing appears to have been elective on the part of NIAID, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said it ‘does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs.’”

You can read the letter in its entirely here.

PETA stated that Fauci and his organization’s explanation of making a “mistake” is not enough and that this is not the first time the National Institutes of Health (NIH), part of NIAID, conducted horrific animal experiments. PETA is also demanding that Fauci release the original grant document.

NIH’s denial that Fauci’s agency funded the beagle atrocity is a little too convenient. NIH made the same argument after PETA exposed an NIH-funded experiment in China in which experimenters blasted monkeys with 100-decibel sound for 12 hours, withheld water and food, sprayed them with cold water, exposed them to strobe lighting for 12 hours, and electro-shocked their feet. The published study—like the one on the beagle experiments—clearly listed NIH as the funder. Then, as now, NIH called it a mistake. Is rewriting history the new defense against complicity in torture? PETA calls on NIH to release the original, unredacted grant document on the beagle experiments to verify its claim. PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo

Those responsible for these frightening experiments should be held accountable and safeguards should be put in place so that this never happens again.



