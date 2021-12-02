U.S. Supreme Court signals towards banning abortion, what’s next?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – The Supreme Court of the United States has indicated that its justices are leaning toward the decision of banning abortion earlier in pregnancy. This result may further develop and overturn a nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

After the oral arguments finished on Wednesday, the justices indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law that is much more restrictive than the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

7News Legal Analyst, Diana Crutchfield explained although they have signaled towards banning abortion, the process is ongoing.

The question now is, what happens next?

Only the Justices; no police officers, no clerks, no one else, meet in conferences and they discuss them. They have a very formalized manner of doing that. They take a vote, and the Chief Justice votes first and likewise down through the sonority list. Then, if the Chief Justice is in the majority, he assigns to another Justice or to himself the written opinion that will become the formal law of the land. Diana Crutchfield, 7news Legal Analyst

Crutchfield said once a decision is made you can go and get the results off the supreme court website. She added they make it clear and easy to understand and you can also read the briefs.

A Supreme Court decision can be a lengthy process and the final outcome is not expected until late June.