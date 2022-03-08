The United States is reportedly planning to ban imports of Russian oil, according to Bloomberg.

This also includes coal and liquefied natural gas.

The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports

Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe’s consumption of fossil fuel. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.

Bloomberg says the ban will be currently without European participation but the decision was made with European allies.

Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of government revenues. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative, according to the AP.

The White House plans to make an announcement today.

This is a breaking news story, refresh this story for updates.