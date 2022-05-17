The United States Department of the Treasury and the F.B.I. released an advisory on Monday warning against the hiring of information technology (IT) workers from North Korea.

The agencies said there have been attempts by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to obtain employment while posing as non-North Korean nationals.

The press release said the DPRK dispatches thousands of highly skilled IT workers around the world to generate revenue that contributes to its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs, in violation of U.S. and UN sanctions. These IT workers take advantage of existing demands for specific

IT skills, such as software and mobile application development, to obtain freelance employment

contracts from clients around the world, including in North America, Europe, and East Asia.

They also warned that these workers may steal the customer account information of US or international banks to verify their identities with freelance platforms, payment providers, and companies employing.

The officials said companies who hired and paid such workers may be exposing themselves to legal consequences for sanctions violations.