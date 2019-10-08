Underwater pumpkin carving & other great videos

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) -Last night Mayor Glenn Elliott Tweeted out his letter to the West Virginia Department of Transportation regarding the closure of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge last month.

Mayor Elliott says in the letter that he requests the DOT to reconsider its decision to close the Suspension Bridge and "direct its resources towards prompt- but- thorough consideration of design and / or enforcement solutions to allow the bridge to reopen in a safe and responsible manner."