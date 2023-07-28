WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has brought some new additions for its 40th anniversary, some traditions are staying the same.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That includes the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony.

It’s an important event and the Festival Board hopes the community will come join our veterans on Saturday morning.

In addition to a rendition of the National Anthem and the empty chair ceremony, Guitars for Vets will be performing.

This year’s speaker is Vietnam veteran and member of the Moundsville Veteran Honor Guard Dave Schoenian.

“It’s not just a time to be patriotic, but it’s a time to listen to veterans and be with veterans, show some respect. If you’re a veteran, bring your family with you. It’s a great opportunity for kids to come and see how the veterans operate and the traditions that they have.” John Looney, Director, Wheeling Vet Center

The Veteran Appreciation Ceremony is on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the stage at Heritage Port.

If you’d like more information on the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival, visit italyfest.org.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, July 28, 2023)