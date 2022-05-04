ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Undo’s West Italian Restaurant in St. Clairsville gave back to the animals of Belmont County during a night of giving.

On Wednesday night, the restaurant hosted donation night with 15% of all of their dine-in and takeout orders going to benefit the Belmont County Animal Shelter and the Belmont County Cat Stray Shun, a non-profit rescue organization.

The second annual event featured raffles and giveaway baskets featuring gift cards and products from local businesses in the community.

West Liberty University students also helped to plan this event working closely with the animal shelter as part of their school’s public relations capstone project.

Belmont County Animal Shelter Dog Warden Lisa Williams-Duvall says she is so appreciative of the generosity that everyone has shown in support of the animals.

We are happy to work with the Undo’s Family Restaurants. They reached out to us and it’s just great. Businesses in the community help out the community and that’s what we need. Animals need help and businesses are helping out. Lisa Williams-Duvall, Belmont County Animal Shelter Dog Warden

The Belmont County Animal Shelter is always accepting donations.

You can check out the shelters website or you simply call 740-695-4708 for more information on how you can donate.

The shelter needs everything from clumping kitty litter to clorox to soft and hard dog treats.