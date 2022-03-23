HARRSION COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Organized Labor Reps took their concerns straight to Harrison County Commission.

During the meeting, members of Laborers Local 809 said they don’t want to lose their jobs to out-of-state workers at the new Harrison County Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant.

Clint Powell, the Business Manager for Laborers Local 809, says it’s important to keep these jobs here.

That union represents about 33 thousand construction workers, who’ve worked on the area’s major projects.

“When we run out of people we welcome the out of state construction workers that come in and help us out, I mean we’re all for everybody working but we feel we should be taken care of first we we live here.” Clint Powell – Business Manager Laborers Local 809

Advanced Power currently owns the plant.

They’ve contracted Gemma Power Systems, who Powell said has completely shut them out of communications.

That is why they’re taking the issue to local leaders.

Commissioner Paul Coffland said he knows the quality of work the local unions and trades provide.

“We can only do what we can do. We will do everything we can to try to support local. Of course we want people from Harrison County working here and not having to leave the area.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commission

Powell referred to these big companies saying they want to be a part of the community.

But to do that, he feels they need to actually start thinking about the people here.

Powell adds that he’s just looking to have a conversation with all parties involved, so they can find a solution.

We will continue to keep you updated.