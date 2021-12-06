United Dairy purchases Prairie Farms, will hire as many employees as possible

OHIO (WTRF) – United Dairy based out of Martins Ferry has agreed to purchase Prairie Farms.

Prairie Farms will be shutting down its Marietta plant effective December 31st, with United Dairy officially taking over operations on January 1st.



United Dairy will be shutting down the Marietta plant for production, but they will have a load-out facility in Marietta and will be hiring as many workers as they can from Prairie Farms.

“We have our route supervisors currently going through all the routes and seeing how we can combine current routes with the Prairie Farm routes and when we finally get that done we’ll actually know how many employees actually we can hire from Prairie Farms.” DOUG LONGENETTE, Director of Human Resources for United Dairy

United Dairy hopes that sometime this week they will figure out how many employees they will need at the plant to unload trucks, and how many delivery drivers they will need.



Any potential job seekers should visit drinkunited.com, and you can also visit the on-site location in Marietta.