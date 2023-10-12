CLEVELAND, Ohio — Machine Gun Kelly showed Variety that you can take the boy out of the hood, but you can’t take the hood out of the boy when he was confronted by a man on stage at a Forbes Under 30 Summit in Cleveland, Ohio.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was doing an interview with Forbes editor Kristin Stoller when a man rushed onto the stage, approaching MGK from behind. MGK didn’t miss a beat as he stood up with clenched fists, saying, “My man, get the f–ck away from me. Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This a bad look. Don’t make me do this.”

Variety says the identified man was swiftly taken off stage by security before he was able to make contact with MGK , but not before quietly telling MGK , “I got you, man. I want to help you out here.”

The live stream of the interview cut briefly and returned to MGK and Stoller reseated. MGK apologized for his “primal reaction,” stating that he “left that guy in the past.”

Variety explains that this is not the first time MGK has been confronted on stage, being pelted by bottles, tree branches, and liquids at the 2021 Aftershock Festival.

MGK goes on with the interview by discussing his Cleveland coffee cafe, 27 Club Coffee, and nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR.

Variety states that a representative for MGK and Forbes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, October 12, 2023)