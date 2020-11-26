BREAKING: Unofficial sources indicate murder in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) — Unofficial sources indicate there has been a murder in Belmont County.

It reportedly occurred just outside of Barnesville. Barnesville Police are not commenting at this time, saying it’s the Sheriff Department’s case. 7News has contacted the Sheriff’s Department and the prosecutor’s office, and they tell us “there can be no comment at this time.”

Sources say the victim was a female.

Again, this is not an official source, and this is a developing story.

Stay with WTRF.com and 7News as new details emerge.