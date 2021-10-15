Unveiling the newly rebranded Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) – The Meadows Casino and Racetrack, and Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency hosted an unveiling of the new brand, called Hollywood Casino at the Meadows.



Rebranding into Hollywood Casino at the Meadows has been a two-year process, with millions of dollars being invested into upgrades and other quality-of-life improvements. The unveiling was followed by various celebrations on the racetrack and casino floor, and was attended by many of the community leaders who played a role in this upgrading process.

“You know, for us, it really unlocks the power of our network with over nine Hollywood Casinos in a close proximity to us. Uh, the power of My Choice Network which is connected to over 22 states and 40…over 40 properties. Hollywood Casino.com, Barstool Sports, uh, online, it lets our customers know that when they’re playing at all those channels, it all connects back to us.” Tony Frabbiele, VP, General Manager, Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

The transformation to the new brand will continue into quarter one of 2022, with a new Barstool Sportsbook campus. Some upcoming events slated for Saturday include concerts with local bands, free giveaways, hourly lucky draws, and fireworks.