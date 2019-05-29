UPDATE: 1 Barbour County juvenile found, 2 still missing, after trio drove off in grandmother’s car

UPDATE (5/30/2019)

JUNIOR, W.Va. – One of the juveniles who went missing in Barbour County after he and his two cousins drove off in their grandmother’s vehicle on May 14 has been found, according to Sgt. R. T. Deffet with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon deputies announced that 13-year-old Tyler Kirkpatrick had been found. The Barbour County Sheriff’s office is still looking for Kirkpatrick’s two cousins, Kyle Burke III, 16, and Isiah Burke, 14. Anyone with any information is urged to call 304-457-2352, the West Virginia State Police or their local 911 center.

No additional information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL (5/29/2019)

Three juveniles went missing in Barbour County after driving off in their grandmother’s vehicle, according to Sgt. R. T. Deffet with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 14, Kyle Burke III, 16, his brother Isiah Burke, 14, and their cousin Tyler Kirkpatrick, 13, took their grandmother’s blue four-door Ford Focus with the license plate “SHOTGUN2” and damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, and $40 from their grandmother at 1521 Buttermilk Road in Belington, according to Deffet.

Kyle Burke was last seen wearing jogging pants and a dark gray shirt; Isiah Burke was wearing tan pants and a white shirt; and Tyler Kirkpatrick was last seen wearing jogging pants, according to Deffet.

The trio is believed to be in the Nutter Fort or Lumberport areas, according to Duffet.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call 304-457-2352, the West Virginia State Police or their local 911 center.