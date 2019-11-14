Update on Marshall County roads

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The roads. It’s something everyone is talking about across the state.

You may recall, Marshall County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for their infrastructure.

By doing that, they were hoping for a call to action, and they got just that.

Governor Jim Justice and his representatives have been to the county since the, and are pushing for improvement. Marshall County Commissioner Mike Ferro says that he applauds Delegates Joe Canestraro, Lisa Zukoff and the Department of Highways for their efforts in making their roads safer.

We’ve gotten a lot of work done in Marshall County, however, there is just so much to do that they’re not going to get it done probably this year, or in years to follow. It’s going to take a long long time. Marshall County Commissioner, Mike Ferro

Ferro said a lot of the secondary roads have been ditched and paved and that the Moundsville project is coming to a close very soon. He also adds to be careful on the roads especially with winter on the way.