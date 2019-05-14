Update: Police looking for three suspects after assault on Wheeling Island

5/14 update

The Wheeling Police Department is searching for suspects involved in an assault and burglary on Wheeling Island around 9:40 p.m. Monday night.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Erie Street for reports of a person being shot, however that was unfounded when officers arrived on scene.

According to the victim, three black males entered their house and struck them in the face with a weapon and fled the scene. Officers searched the nearby area for suspects, but did not find anyone.

The Wheeling Fire Department was called to treat the victims injures. The case is still under investigation. Crime tips can be submitted to police online at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip

