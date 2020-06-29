UPDATE: Weekend DUI crash results in death of Wheeling man

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are continuing to investigate the single vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning along the 300 block of National Road in Fulton.

According to Wheeling Police Department, the passenger of the vehicle, Tanner Young, 26 of Wheeling died Sunday afternoon at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

The criminal charge against the driver, Allison Michelle Coen, 23 of Wheeling is now being updated to a DUI resulting in death. Previously it was a DUI resulting in injury.

