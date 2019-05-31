UPDATE: Scene clear after I-70 accident

UPDATE (11:54 p.m.):

One lane of I-70 eastbound is back open, but traffic is moving slowly.

Officials say it will still be a few hours before the entire area is cleaned up. ________________________________________________________________________________

A portion of I-70 eastbound is currently closed due to an accident.

According to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo, there was an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two cars on I-70 eastbound between the Elm Grove and Cabelas exits.

The trailer has rolled on its side, spilling chicken between Middle Creek Road and the interstate. Clean up crews on are scene but it is expected to take a few hours to clear the area.

Major Nelson Croft with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department said on scene there were two non-life threatening injuries, but no fatalities. Vargo also said those individuals have been taken to area hospitals.

Right now I-70 east Exit 5 is shut down and all traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 40.

I-70 westbound remains clear.

Stay with 7News for more updates.