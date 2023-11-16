Steubenville, OHIO (WTRF) – The homeless community goes through a lot on a daily basis…but perhaps one of the most prevailing issues they face is hunger.

That’s why the Urban Mission is observing National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week.

They’re seeking to address the truths about hunger and homelessness here in our community.

They held a “community conversation” Thursday night at the War Memorial Building in Steubenville.

They talked about the difficulties faced by both homeless individuals and the organizations that try to help them, as well as pushed for more involvement from city officials to combat homelessness.