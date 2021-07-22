Valley Avengers assemble! Paden City rallies around teen battling cancer

PANDEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a celebration like no other as a local community came together to support one of their own.

Friends and family wore special t-shirts and held motivational signs as a Paden City High School student was honored in a unique and special way.

Logan Fluharty of Wetzel County was just a normal teenager spending his free time playing Wildcats football and wrestling on his high school team. However, on April 25,2020 he got news no family ever wants to hear. Logan was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Over the course of the next year, Logan underwent many treatments to battle this life-threatening disease.

On Wednesday evening, members of the community turned out in a big way to give him the love and support he deserves. They held a parade for Logan and his family and set up a gathering at Paden City Park in a celebration of his strength and courage.

It’s overwhelming and just a lot of happiness. They’ve been here through Logan’s diagnosis from day one. Tonya Duncan, Logan’s Mom

Logan was also inducted into an exclusive club. The Valley Avengers honored Logan by making him the first ever Paden City member.

Spider-Man lead the group of superheroes as they presented “Laser Logan” with his cape.

I think it was cool and it made me happy. Laser Logan, The Newest Avenger



West Virginia Governor Jim Justice read a proclamation at the ceremony recognizing Logan for his bravery.

Logan we all know has had a tough go a of it that’s for sure, but his bravery and courage are off the charts. The love of community and his family are really what makes the fabrication of this while nation. Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia

Following the ceremony, family and friends relayed words of encouragement and joined in a group photo.

Logan’s Mom said everyone’s love and support mean the world to them.

If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know how well I would have taken it. Ya know? I know he’s strong and due to them I ‘m strong and I keep moving forward with him and we keep fighting. Tonya Duncan, Logan’s Mom

You can follow Logan’s Journey on Facebook to stay updated.