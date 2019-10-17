Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
CBS Announces Contract Extension with Stephen Colbert
Top Stories
Valley’s Got Talent 10-17-19
Wheeling man sentenced to prison for escaping federal custody while jailed in a child pornography case
Ohio County moves another step closer to a second access road for The Highlands
Let’s celebrate National Credit Union Day
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
CA House Band of The Week: River Pilots
Top Stories
Browns’ Garrett said he was punched by ‘fan’ wanting picture
Frontier League and Can-Am League Announce Merger
Browns GM hints he’s discussed Trent Williams with Redskins
Browns trade C Austin Corbett to Rams for fifth-round pick
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
Win 2 Tickets To the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
Win 4 VIP Tickets to Cash Explosion in Steubenville, OH
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Valley’s Got Talent 10-17-19
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Oct 17, 2019 / 12:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2019 / 12:26 PM EDT
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Medicare changes allowed during Ohio open enrollment period
Pennsylvania Christmas tree heading to White House
House won’t vote soon to formalize impeachment probe
Residents, officials discuss Edison emergency levy
Trending Stories
CBS Announces Contract Extension with Stephen Colbert
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Wheeling man sentenced to prison for escaping federal custody while jailed in a child pornography case
CVS manager rips up veterans boot camp photo
Ohio County moves another step closer to a second access road for The Highlands
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News