Vance Memorial Church and YWCA display their values

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – What do diversity and inclusion mean to you?

To Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church, they’re core beliefs of the faith—and they want to make them known to everyone driving by.

They’ve placed Y-W-C-A signs with that message all along the outside of their yard facing National Road and Bethany Pike.

Reverend Erica Harley says she and another congregation member sit on the board at the Y,

and bought the signs as a challenge for each other.

She adds that the church’s observance of diversity isn’t anything new.

The early church leaders were always saying “hey guys, you’ve got to get along, you’ve got

to invite all these people in because that’s who we are and you’ve got to learn how to get along.” Rev. Erica Harley, Senior Pastor, Vance Memorial Church

Vance Memorial Church is a financial supporter of the Y-W-C-A, and Harley says the church will continue to help them in their mission.

Stay with WTRF to find out more about their future collaborations.