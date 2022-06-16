LOUISA, Ky. (WTRF) — Police are looking for a vandal who might be a country music fan.

Someone in Louisa, Kentucky spray painted graffiti on the side of a former Foodland grocery store, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The message was scrawled in green paint and had a romantic tone:

“Billy Bob Loves Charlene.”

This lyric comes from the 1993 Joe Diffie song, “John Deere Greene” which tells the story of a man professing his love for a woman by painting that message on the town water tower.

Police do not appear amused, however. They are seeking information into this criminal mischief case.

If you have any information please contact the Louisa PD at 606-638-4058 or email at info@louisapd.org