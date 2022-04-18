WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A unique business is set to open in the Wheeling area later this week.

It features, a wide range of skate shop items. That’s anything from wheels to and bearings to grip tape and more. They also specialize in brand name sneakers and skate shoes.

Vape-N-Skate will open this Wednesday.

Owner Mathew McCollum said it’s a lifestyle store unlike any other in the area.

In addition to skateboard paraphernalia they also sell a wide range of vape and smoke accessories.

McCollum said the business has been a dream of his for a long time.

I went to school at Wheeling Jesuit in 2005 and I just fell in love with this area and once they built the skate park down here I just kind of knew this was where my store was going to go once I had the money to build it. I’ve been doing this non-stop since October and we are finally ready to open now in April. Matthew McCollum, Owner, Vape-N-Skate

There will also be a two-day grand opening, starting Wednesday that will include a live art expo featuring a professional artist.

Store hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.