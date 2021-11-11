Veterans Day Ceremony shows appreciation for our nation’s heroes

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Veterans, we thank you for serving our county and protecting our freedoms.

This Wheeling program is a Veterans Day tradition and is dedicated to our nation’s heroes for their service, bravery, and dedication to this county.

Veterans and community members filled WesBanco arena for the American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony.

Commander of American Legion Post 1, Keith Brown spoke among many others at today’s service. He says it’s moments like this that he’ll never forget.

Sometimes the veteran isn’t appreciated. Then when you have a veteran ceremony like this and see not only the older veterans, but you also see the young people here, the ones who haven’t been in the service. It’s really heartwarming to see that they appreciate what we as veterans have done for this County. H. Keith Brown, Commander American Legion Post 1

Many veterans shared stories, laughs, and tears as they recalled their time in the service.

Several veterans say when someone thanks them for their service and shake hands, it reminds them why they joined in the first place. They appreciate the support but would like to also remind everyone that many veterans need help.

Everyone needs to support the veterans and there is a lot of veterans out there that need help. There are a lot of homeless veterans. There’s veterans that have disabilities that need to be taken care of. I really appreciate everyone coming out today. Bob Joseph, finance office for the American legion and served in Vietnam 1970-1973

It’s very humbling to say the least. Everybody feels together, we’re one family like they said. You don’t experience that in any other organization then you do in the military. Bob Edgell, Sergeantt-At-Arms American, Legion Post #1

The West Liberty University Choir sang “America the Beautiful,” and the ceremony closed with the playing of “Taps” remembering who gave their lives for our county.

Veterans we thank you today, tomorrow and always.