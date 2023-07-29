WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s been a busy weekend in Wheeling as this weekend marks the 40th Annual Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival. Saturday started with a special ceremony honoring, remembering and appreciating our veterans.

7News was in attendance and spoke with several veterans and community members about the importance of appreciation.

It’s day 2 for the 40th Annual Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival! The day starts with a ceremony honoring veterans 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/M6QHcWnsQY — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 29, 2023

“This valley is very veteran supportive. And I am to this day very proud of you people for that.” Dave Schoenian | Veteran, Moundsville Honor Guard

Respect. It’s a feeling of deep admiration for another person and was a major topic at this year’s Veterans Appreciation Ceremony.

It’s something that Moundsville Honor Guard and U.S. Army Veteran Dave Schoenian says is earned and not given.

“Respect is something for that flag. We’ve all served this country to keep that flag flying high. That flag will never hit the ground.” Dave Schoenian | Moundsville Honor Guard

Another major topic of the ceremony was remembrance.

“(Spencer) Always remember the veterans, the POWs, the wounded. (Dave) There’s families everyday across this country that hurting for the loss of a loved one.” Spencer Curry & Dave Schonenian | Veterans, Moundsville Honor Guard

The Honor Guard carried out the Empty Table Ceremony, honoring veterans who never made it home.

“Like the gentleman said on stage, this valley has always supported veterans. But I think right now maybe our country needs to be reminded a little bit of the sacrifices that veterans made, the men and women. And it’s a good time to remind people of that and it’s very nice of the Italian Festival to do that and bring people together.” Dale Olson | Served 28 years in U.S. Air Force

Dale is a veteran and says being at the ceremony on Saturday and seeing how many people showed up made him feel proud – especially on a day that is so special to him.

“It was a very moving ceremony. My dad was a World War II veteran and today’s his birthday. And I’m on my way out to the cemetery to visit my dad.” Dale Olson | Served 28 years in U.S. Air Force

The Veterans Appreciation Ceremony is also very important to one of the chairmen of Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival, Tony Filberto.

“This is very special to me because we couldn’t have festivals like this if we didn’t have the freedom in this country created by these veterans. You know, some of them have given quite a bit for us to enjoy the freedom that we have today in this country. So, this is very special to me.” Tony Filberto | Chairman, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

Tony says the Veterans Appreciation is the nicest ceremony they will have over the three-day event.

“We’re honored to do this. And again, we never forget. We’re proud Americans.” Dave Schoenian | Veteran, Moundsville Honor Guard

One feeling was extremely apparent from everyone in attendance at the ceremony today and that was the feeling of patriotism.

Before the ceremony closed, The Moundsville Honor Guard performed the 21-gun salute while two veterans laid wreaths. One at the veteran’s memorial at Heritage Port and one in the Ohio River.

Everyone here at WTRF extends their deepest gratitude to every veteran who has served our country.