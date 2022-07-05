MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gone, but not forgotten.

When veterans pass away their memories live on through loved ones, but there’s a special group ensuring each veteran gets a sendoff fit for their service, and that the family has a memorable final farewell.

The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard does exactly what their name says; honor.

It’s more than just a final salute. It’s a deeply personal mission for each and every one of the members.



Honor and respect and duty. Don Gill, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

You can’t leave them behind. Dennis Porter, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

The veterans deserve all the respect that they can get. Donnie Bogess, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

Respect even until the final salute

I’ve been in uniform since Boy Scouts, all my life, and I’m proud to do what we do in this Honor Guard. Gary Jenkins, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

Being in the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard is a selfless service.

All branches of service; active, reserve, guard who served from Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, Persian Gulf and Beyond. Michael Kuzma, President, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

26 veterans and non-veterans make up its ranks, both men and women.

Members say the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard started in the early 80s with only nine people doing local funerals. Now they travel within a 50-mile radius.

Last year they laid to rest 120 veterans; each with a personalized service fitting of the honors they deserve.

The veteran deserves the final respect and we’re there to make sure that he receives it. John Richmond, Sergeant of the Guard, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

A way of showing respect for the guys particularly that went to Vietnam and didn’t get the respect when they came home. Mike Skrzyneki, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

Prayers, speeches, the presentation of the flag, a 21-gun salute and taps. It’s a lasting memory and often times the last thing a veteran’s family sees. Each family is also presented with a flag box, handmade courtesy of the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard.

It’s all service from the heart. Paul Amrhein, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

Photos courtesy of Marjorie Kuzma and the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard













































It’s in their blood. It’s in their heart. Dave Schoenian, Finance Officer and Lead Speaker, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

They do nothing but give back and want nothing in return, but being in the group is a reward within itself.

I joined and gained a whole new family. Larry Boomfield, Vice Commander, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

A family that supports each other and learns from each other.

We learn from the past. I’m trying to learn what it was like for them and they’re learning from me what I had to do. Christopher Morris, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

Each salute, every displaying of the flag and each goodbye all done with honor, respect, and because it’s the right thing to do.

I wish I could do more. Phillip Cameron, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

I’ll probably stay in this until I expire. I really enjoy it. Larry Cool, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

I should of done it a long time ago. Kenneth Anderson, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

It is truly a blessing, an honor to be part of this organization. Deanna Wayt, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard also participates in community events and does programs for schools.

All of the funerals are done at no cost to the family.

This group is also looking for new members, especially younger veterans. They meet the first Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 3 in Moundsville. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to come to a meeting and see what the organization is all about.