A 6-year-old Hawaii girl was killed a month before her adoptive parents reported her missing, Honolulu police said Wednesday as they announced the arrests of the parents on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Isaac and Lehua Kalua reported Isabella Kalua missing on the morning of Sept. 13, telling police they last saw her when they put her to bed the night before in their Waimanalo home on the eastern end of Oahu.