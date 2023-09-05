(WTRF) – The Medal of Honor.

It’s the highest, and most prestigious award the United States military can give.

It signifies courage, strength, and the selflessness to put duty and the lives of others before your own.

For decades, Korean War veteran Fred B. McGee’s family has been fighting to get their hero the medal he was promised but didn’t receive.

They’ve made progress, so much so that the decision now sits with President Joe Biden.

7News was fortunate enough to hear Mr. Fred’s story in 2019 as part of “Veterans Voices”.

Veterans Voices: Fred B. McGee

The Ohio native has since passed away, but his family said awarding him the Medal of Honor would mean his legacy will live on beyond his loved ones.

“No, I wasn’t brave. It was necessity You gotta stay alive.” Fred B. McGee, Veteran

Until the day he passed away, Korean War veteran Fred B. McGee insisted he wasn’t a hero; but in the eyes of his family, friends and now Congress he was.

“My grandfather is like the most amazing person I know.” Brandi Jones, Fred B. McGee’s Granddaughter

Brandi Jones said her “Pap”, as she called him, didn’t talk about his service much with his family until the late 2000s.

It was then she learned that the man she looked up to was indeed a true hero.

“There was this sense when I was hearing my grandfather speak of understanding the complexity of what it means to serve, to be in a war setting and be a man who has gone to war. Being the spouse of a combat veteran myself, I was blown away. I was trying to understand how did my grandfather do this heroic act and then he came home and never spoke of it?” Brandi Jones, Fred B. McGee’s Granddaughter

Army Corporal Fred B. Mcgee was part of the first desegregated Army unit, which was a monumental point in history.

During his time deployed in Korea he had several close brushes with death.

Each one came while putting others ahead of himself.

McGee was forced to take command after his squad leader was wounded. He also took over the machine gun after the gunner was killed. In yet another act of heroism, McGee exposed himself to dangerous gun and mortar fire multiple times to get wounded men to safety.

“He got hit with something, a mortar shell or something just tore the side of his leg out. He was walking along hollering. Then another soldier come along and he had a piece of shrapnel in here. Then we got in between him and helped him back to the line where he started out.” Fred B. McGee, Veteran

For his bravery, McGee received the Silver Star, two Purple Hearts, the Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and several other honors and accolades for his service.

He was promised the Medal of Honor by his superiors, but never received it.

“When my grandfather himself in the 1950s, when he came home from Korea, he himself went to his policy makers and said ‘I was supposed to have the Medal of Honor per my command’ and then he never saw anything come of that. So, even from his original efforts in the 1950s through today, in 2009, when he first started speaking through 2023, I mean, we’ve all been carrying this hoping and we’re so close.” Brandi Jones, Fred B. McGee’s Granddaughter

Through the years his family has kept up the fight, campaigning for decades and speaking with multiple lawmakers to recognize their hero.

“There was no question in my mind that he went far above and beyond the call of duty. He put his own life at risk for the sake of the people that he was leading. I felt he was due the Medal of Honor, so I was I was happy to make that that request.” Congressman Bill Johnson, (R) Ohio

Last year, with the help of Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, McGee’s Medal of Honor was approved by Congress.

“So, anytime a Medal of Honor upgrade is recommended, if it’s been more than five years since the combat experience that the individual had that would result in the award of the medal, the President needs Congressional approval to be able to backdate beyond five years. So, that’s already done. That’s in the law.” Congressman Bill Johnson, (R) Ohio

That was earlier this year.

Now, the Congressman said it’s all up to President Joe Biden.

“Fred McGee’s medal is sitting at the White House waiting for the President to make his decision. The Secretary of the Army, the Secretary of Defense have all said we agree Fred McGee should have been awarded the Medal of Honor. Mr. President, please sign this off. We’re waiting on the President.” Congressman Bill Johnson, (R) Ohio

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown also brought recognition to McGee and his promised Medal of Honor on the Senate Floor shortly after he passed in 2020. He called McGee a hero who never drew attention to his own courage.

“We thank Corporal Fred McGee for his heroism and his sacrifices for our country and we send our throughts to Corporal McGee’s family. May the many lives he touched bring you comfort, and know that we will keep alive the story of his heroism.” Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

While they wait for the Medal of Honor approval to go through the proper channels, McGee’s family continues to remain hopeful.

Not only was he their hero for his service, he was also the core of their family. McGee and his wife were married for more than 60-years. They had five children.

“It’s like such a relief. We’re so happy and then there’s like such excitement, but then it’s like, oh my gosh, when is this going to happen?” Brandi Jones, Fred B. McGee’s Granddaughter

Even as they continue to wait, the McGee family has allowed themselves to hope for the day when they can proudly say Fred B. McGee will be immortalized in history as a Medal of Honor recipient.

“We will all feel so proud to know that he is being honored for his valor.” Brandi Jones, Fred B. McGee’s Granddaughter

7News did ask Congressman Johnson if there’s anything the public can do to catch the President’s attention and move this process along.

He said write a letter to the White House.

The more people who spread the word about Mr. Fred, the more attention this cause gets.

To contact the White House online, click here.