(WTRF) – Imagine having to deploy twice to serve your country, years apart, in two different conflicts.

That’s what happened to Army veteran Larry Cool.

After his initial service during the Vietnam War, he was called on again years later to go across the country during Desert Storm.

I just thank God I got to come back with everything I went with. Larry Cool, Veteran

In the late 60s, during the Vietnam War, Larry Cool was notified that his draft number would soon be called after he graduated.

I was called in and they said ‘you know your number’s coming up to be drafted’. He said ‘well we can give you a deal if you take a third year we can get you where you want to go’. I was young I didn’t know. I said ‘ok’. He said ‘well where would you like to go?’. I said ‘I’d like to go to Germany’. So, I signed the paper. Larry Cool, Veteran

The Army did eventually send Cool to Germany, but first he had to prepare to deploy.

Cool went through basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky and then jungle training at Fort Polk in Louisiana.

After that they put you on buses were you’re going. This bus is going to Vietnam. This bus is going to Germany. They said the guys going to Germany go on this bus, so I got on that bus. That wasn’t the right bus. I was supposed to go to Vietnam and I didn’t know it. The Drill Sergeant let me know I was on the wrong bus. He said ‘the best thing I can tell you soldier is when you get back from Vietnam and you get out the military, you go to Fairmont and look up your recruiter and punch him right in the nose’. Larry Cool, Veteran

Cool was deployed to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.

I was there a good bit of the time. I did not uh have to go too much out in the jungles and stuff like some of the combat veterans did. Thank God for them I’ll tell ya. Sometimes I wish I would of gone in the infantry, but I’ve got a lot of friends who didn’t make it home and they was in the infantry. Larry Cool, Veteran

Cool spent six-months in Vietnam, but then he lost a brother and had to come home. After that, the Army made him return to the country.

I was on the plane with a bunch of new ones just getting ready to go to Vietnam. I got asked all kinds of questions. They were nervous. Larry Cool, Veteran

He worked on supply, did convoys as part of the 591st and guarded ships at night and recalled working with the Korean Army as well.

We got on the plane to go home and it was so quiet you could hear a needle drop. That’s how quiet it got. We no more than got in the air and they said the VC had just overran Cam Ranh Bay. They took it over. If we would of gotten delayed, I might not of been here today to tell the story. Larry Cool, Veteran

After his time in Vietnam, Cool was sent to Illesheim, Germany to finish out his service. That’s where he ETS’d out of the Army.

Afterwards, he came home to Grafton, West Virginia and joined the 463rd Army Reserve.

Years later he moved to the Ohio Valley in the early 1980s and became part of the National Guard.

I liked the Reserves, but we have to move up here. When we first came up here I didn’t switch it at the time. I had people I worked with at the prison, they were in the National Guard and they said ‘Larry you need to switch to the National Guard so you can get your years in’. Larry Cool, Veteran

So, Cool made the switch.

It was while he was in the National Guard that his unit was activated during Desert Storm.

Before he could deploy, Cool had to train once again, but this time it was different. He recalls learning how to sweep buildings.

They called my name because we had to do some crazy training and they said ‘Sergeant Cool aren’t you a little old to be here?’ I said ‘tell them that’. Larry Cool, Veteran

Cool spent six more months overseas during Desert Storm.

We didn’t find out till we got back, the 152nd I was told we was the backup to the front line. That was scary because we didn’t have much fire power. Larry Cool, Veteran

When Cool returned home this time he received a warm welcome, which he recalled is very different that when he returned from Vietnam.

We were called baby killers and they just threw stuff at us. Vietnam we didn’t have one at all. It wasn’t very nice. This time it was the reverse. There was people at the airport. We flew into Wheeling and there was all kinds of people there. One of my buddies, he put the American flag out the top of the plane and there was people cheering, so it was a much different scene than when we flew in from Vietnam. Larry Cool, Veteran

He finally decided to retire as a Sergeant.

I wouldn’t change it. I’ll do it again if I have to. I’ll defend this country if I have to today. Larry Cool, Veteran

In addition to his time in the Army Reserve and National Guard, Cool worked in corrections at Pruntytown Correctional Center, the West Virginia Penitentiary and Northern Regional Correctional Facility and Jail.

He has other family who served their country. Cool’s brothers were in the Air Force, Navy and Army. His son and his wife are in the Air Force and Cool has a grandson in the military.

Cool is also a proud member of the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard.