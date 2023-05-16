(WTRF) – Spencer Curry said he’s what’s called a “Hollywood Marine” because he did his Marine Corps training in California, but his time in Vietnam was anything but glamorous.

Curry was injured and was sick multiple times, but survived 15-months overseas.

He enlisted in 1968 and would take on a lot for an 18-year-old.

“As a matter of fact, I don’t even think I was 18 yet. I was going to be 18 in a couple months.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

Curry said he wanted to challenge himself when he enlisted, and he did. He remembers the difficulties of basic training.

“It was hard because we were training to go to Vietnam.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

After boot camp, Curry went to infantry training to be a rifleman. As he puts it, “if you had a trigger finger, you were good”.

“They had told us when we graduated that we weren’t going to Vietnam. Then the very next day we’re going to Vietnam.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

So began 15-months in the jungles of Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Division.

“Vietnam was at that time for me being the age I was, It wasn’t very good for me because during that time the residual effects of Martin Luther King getting assassinated carry over into the Marine Corps. There was a lot of racial tension, even in Vietnam.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

Curry flew into Da Nang and was station in Quang Tri.

“You are practically on alert 24-7 over there. The very first day that I was out in the jungle we got hit. I had a friend of mine, it was probably 50-yards from me, a rocket hit close to his bunker and it killed the person that was in there, but it didn’t kill him, but he was shell shocked. They had to grab him and lead him out of there.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

Curry recalls that conditions in the jungle and brush were tough and dangerous, speaking of the rain during monsoon season and the three times he caught malaria and had to be taken to a hospital ship.

“It rained, and it rained, and it rained. My clothes were practically rotted off of me by the time I got a new set of uniforms to put on.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

Curry was wounded in one of the fire fights, on his birthday.

“The fire fight that particular night was really fierce and the choppers came in to pick up the wounded and they couldn’t do it. So, I had to sit there or stay overnight till the next morning and they took me out. The guys and I had to ride in a helicopter with dead comrades. I’m on one end and they’re on the other.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

He did recover and went back to fight.

Curry said he never took an R&R (rest and recuperation), but after seven-months in Vietnam he was sent to Mount Fuji in Japan for cold weather training. He was there for two weeks and remembers his commanding officers saying he “needed to get out of the jungle for a while”.

Eventually, Curry was given orders to return to the United States and finish his time enlisted there.

“Most people, if they knew what Vietnam veterans had to endure over there, they would probably have maybe a little bit more respect.” Spencer Curry, Veteran

Curry was wounded, which means he should have received a Purple Heart with his other service medals, but he didn’t.

For many years he tried to get the honor he deserved with no luck.

In March, at the unveiling of the Purple Heart Parking Spaces at the Moundsville DMV, Curry was surprised with the news that he will, finally, be receiving his Purple Heart medal.