(WTRF) – He jokes that he joined the Marine Corps because it had the best uniforms.

While that may or may not be true, Steve Duncil said he sure did take to military service.

He was 17-years-old in 1966 when he enlisted, so his parents had to sign for him.

Duncil is thankful for what he calls his “youthful innocence” that got him through some of the tougher times in Vietnam.

“Mom kept talking about this war and I don’t pay attention to war. I was 17. I could care less about some war. Never put two and two together. You go to the military, you might get sent to war. It never dawned on me.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

From the moment he entered boot camp at Parris Island, Duncil said he enjoyed Marine Corps life.

“I loved it. It was the greatest thing since sliced bread as far as I was concerned. Up in the morning, you got disciplined every day with everybody else, everybody’s doing the same thing, we’re wearing the same clothes. I’ve got a team now.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

He couldn’t go overseas yet because he was only 17, so Duncil was stationed on ships traveling to the Caribbean and then Mediterranean.

“I’ve never seen so many different shades of crystal clear blue water until you’re on one of them big ships. It was fun. I enjoyed it.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

He was injured in Panama, but this wouldn’t be an incident for which Duncil was given one of three Purple Hearts.

While walking along the water while out on duty he lost his footing and thorns from a palm tree went through his hand.

“I slipped and I grabbed the palm tree and I’m looking at myself with all these thorns coming out of the back of my hand. In come a helicopter and they took me back to the ship and I was laid up for the rest of the cruise. Luckily that happened on the way back instead of the way down.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

While in the Marines, Duncil’s job changed several times throughout his time in the Marines. First it was the motorpool, but that was switched when Duncil returned from his time at sea.

“They changed me and they sent me to two weeks in advanced infantry school. Everybody keeps telling me you’re going to Vietnam. Okay, so? I’m having too much fun. I don’t care. Wherever I end up, I end up right now. I’m going to enjoy the moment.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

Eventually Duncil was sent to Vietnam.

After six-weeks of cold weather training in Alaska he flew to Camp Pendleton, then to Okinawa and finally DaNang, Vietnam.

“I consider that growing up because I got an education like I’ve never had before. They train you for all kinds of things, but they don’t train you for what you see.” “What I saw from the time I got out of the airplane I bet there was 100 bodies laying there. Not a pretty sight. That didn’t’ bother me so much. What bothered me was not knowing who they were. Were any of these guys from Wheeling? Did I know any of them?” Steve Duncil, Veteran

Within two weeks he was injured for the first time.

“I was lucky in four different ways. I survived three Purple Hearts and I didn’t make any friends while I was in Vietnam, so I can’t say I lost anybody close to me.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

Duncil explained he’s lucky because he wasn’t in one place long enough to make close friends. That means he never had to experience the loss of someone he grew close to during the service.

“I seen a lot of guys that didn’t make it, but were they friends? No. Never realized how lucky that was.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

Duncil said he learned after the fact how difficult that was for others he knew who had dealt with that sort of loss.

Duncil did spend time in some of the most dangerous parts of Vietnam; including Khe Sanh, Chu Lai and Quảng Trị.

“(Hill) 881 was my worst. I thought Khe Sanh was pretty bad, but 881 was the worst. There was over 300 of us went up and I think 28 walked back down on our own power asreinforcements were coming up.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

When Duncil was injured for the third time he left Vietnam in a body cast.

“My poor mother. When you get wounded they send a Marine and a chaplain to your house to tell the people what happened. My Mom said she just busted out crying the first time because she just knew I got killed.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

After he recovered he was discharged from the Marines.

“I begged them to let me stay in. I’ll sign a waiver. Whatever you want. I don’t want to get out. They said no, you’ve go three Purple Hearts. You’ve done your time. Get out.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

For a long time Duncil said he didn’t talk about his service and just went about his life, but no matter what he’s proud to call himself a Marine.

“I’m more proud today than I was even right after I got out. We were told, right there in the hospital, we all got in a room and we were told you don’t wear your uniform out in public. You don’t talk about it unless you’re talking to another veteran. Make sure you aren’t crowd of people when you start talking about war. Just keep your mouth shut and go about your life, so that’s what I did for the next 40-years.” Steve Duncil, Veteran

Duncil he did start to have flashbacks from Vietnam and got connected with help here in the Ohio Valley.

Through that he joined the Marine Corps League and other groups for veterans.

While he may not of had any close friends during his service, he certainly does now.