Veterans Voices: Submit photos of a veteran you’d like to honor this November

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This month, WTRF and “Veterans Voices” are honoring all veterans.

Submit a photo of a veteran in your life, along with their name and branch of service, and they will be featured on 7News during the month of November.

Some photos will also be included in our “Veterans Voices” hour-long special on November 11 at 7:00 p.m. on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley.

Stay tuned all month long to see our nation’s heroes recognized.

Click the button below to submit the photo of your veteran. Once there, put the name of that veteran in the “Description” tab.

For those photos to be shown on air, you must also give permission by clicking here and completing the form.

